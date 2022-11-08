New bid to 'unclutter' Horsham's sign-strewn streets
Concerns over signs cluttering Horsham’s streets have led to a new crackdown.
And, in a special tidy-up campaign, Horsham District Council has agreed a new policy over the display of advertising boards.
It is introducing fresh guidelines on the size, positioning and the number of advertising A-boards that can be used by businesses – and is warning there will be penalties for anyone who fails to meet the new rules.
Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “The guidelines have been drawn up in response to growing concerns about the number and positioning of A-boards, flags and banners in the town centre which were having a negative visual impact and becoming a nuisance for pedestrians.”
Most Popular
The council already has rules on fly posting – the display of advertising signs in unauthorised places – and can serve a notice that the advertisements must be removed within 48 hours and issue a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice for each sign.