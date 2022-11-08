And, in a special tidy-up campaign, Horsham District Council has agreed a new policy over the display of advertising boards.

It is introducing fresh guidelines on the size, positioning and the number of advertising A-boards that can be used by businesses – and is warning there will be penalties for anyone who fails to meet the new rules.

Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “The guidelines have been drawn up in response to growing concerns about the number and positioning of A-boards, flags and banners in the town centre which were having a negative visual impact and becoming a nuisance for pedestrians.”

Horsham Councillor Christian Mitchell says some signs have been having a 'negative visual impact' in the town centre

