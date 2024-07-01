New blood test for dogs can help detect certain common cancers in dogs | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a regular reader, you will know that I get very excited when new ways to help my patients become available.

So you won’t be surprised to hear I am over the moon about a new blood test for dogs that can detect certain types of cancer.

I wish that I had a pound for every time that a client has asked me whether I can simply take a blood sample to see whether or not their beloved companion has the big C or not. I might be able to afford that new CT scanner I’ve got my eye on!

I have always had to answer in the negative until recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new blood test for dogs has been developed that can detect certain types of cancer

The problem had been that cancer cells are basically very similar to a patient’s own healthy cells. They are derived from healthy cells, but have unhealthily acquired the ability to ignore all signals to stop dividing. Scientists have found it difficult to detect anything circulating free in the blood stream that could confirm that a lump in the body was in fact a malignancy, without resorting to getting some cells directly from the lump (aspirate or biopsy).

But two years ago studies were published about new biomarkers which are now commercially available to help vets detect cancer in dogs earlier.

This is based on similar tests to detect cancer in healthy and high risk human populations. The test detects cell-free DNA, in the form of nucleosomes. These are small fragments of chromosomes, released into the bloodstream when the cancer cell dies.

Unfortunately the test is not 100 per cent perfect.

It cannot detect every form of cancer. But it is good at detecting certain common cancers in dogs such as lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, histiocytic sarcoma and malignant melanoma. This could be incredibly helpful where I suspect a problem internally and need to rule it out or make a plan to tackle it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost is very reasonable, considering the amount of research that has gone into the development of the test.

I look forward to adding it to my array of weapons against the devastation that cancer causes.