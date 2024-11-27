New book delves into the history of Worthing road names, completing a trilogy covering the whole borough

The third and final part of a trilogy revealing the history behind Worthing streets has been completed, following months of painstaking research.

Wendy Greene has published What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part Two and the book was launched at the Ardington Hotel in Worthing on Wednesday, November 27.

What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing was published last autumn and What's in a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One followed in July.

Wendy said: "This is the third and final book in the series of three and we cover the eastern side of the town from Findon Valley to East Worthing, including Offington, Charmandean and Broadwater.

"Each book has taken six months. This one was slightly easier because my parents lived in Findon Valley, so I was a bit more familiar with the roads. The hardest area to cover was Broadwater, because it is so big. We had to set boundaries to make the chapters. As the villages tend to blend together, we have used roads as boundaries for our purpose.

"Once again, apart from finding the origins of street names, this book can also encourage readers to look further into the stories behind those who inspired them.

"Where we could find no definite link to Worthing, we have included interesting facts about the name. It was common practice to name roads after politicians, councillors and famous people, so we may well have found the origin but without proof."

Wendy and her research assistant, daughter Chrissie Greene, have spent the past 18 months researching the origins of the street names in and around Worthing. They started because they wanted to support The Worthing Society in its efforts to actively to save heritage buildings and green spaces.

Wendy said: "Appalled that just a few people were actively fighting the planners to save our heritage, we decided to donate all profits to the society to aid their fight.

"At first it was just the main area of the town, but following the success of the first book, we decided to look at the villages around the town, starting with the west side."

The new book costs £7. Wendy will be available at the Ardington Hotel on Fridays from 10.30am to midday until December 13 for anyone who wishes to purchase a copy, or email [email protected]. All three books can also be bought through the Worthing Society at its public events. Visit www.worthingsociety.org.uk for more information.

Susan Belton, chair of Worthing Society, said: "I must give a very sincere thanks to Wendy and, of course, her daughter Chrissie for producing these books. They are a wonder of local history, which will be incorporated into our archives.

"What I like about them is that they are user friendly and very easy to read. The information inside, I know, has been researched very carefully. They have been able to produce this trilogy in record time and it is a wonderful record of the history of the roads in Worthing.

"I must also give thanks because the proceeds are being donated to the Worthing Society. We are here to safeguard our heritage and the money they have donated has enabled us to carry on our work by helping to fund the equipment we need to give heritage a voice in the community."