New book for casual walkers in Sussex reveals easy short walks in South Downs

If hiking is not for you but you do fancy a nice walk in the Sussex countrsyide, the South Downs edition of Short Walks Made Easy offers 10 leisurely routes across the national park.

This new guidebook from Ordnance Survey is designed for casual walkers who want to venture on to and around the South Downs without enduring strenuous long hikes.

Short Walks Made Easy: South Downs features walks ranging from two to five miles, specifically written for those with little walking experience, people less able, or anyone short on time.

Nick Giles, managing director for leisure at Ordnance Survey, said: “Short Walks Made Easy is perfect for anyone with little or no walking experience and busy families who don’t want to spend the entire day out on a hike.

"It’s a fantastic way of making the outdoors accessible to everyone. The walks in this book are always between one and five miles, with very little or no steep gradients to overcome. Many are ideal for taking dogs out, too.”

The routes come with stories behind some of the things you will see. Stroll to the finest viewpoints and historical locations the South Downs has to offer, whether it be Arundel Castle in all its splendour, the ruins of Bramber Castle, the picturesque hills surrounding Amberley, or the stunning vantage points from Devil’s Dyke.

Nick added: "The book takes the hassle out of planning routes yourself. Just follow the instructions and you’re guaranteed a rewarding trip out discovering the beautiful countryside each time you use it."

The book highlights accessible paths and multiple ways to follow the routes. Each walk includes easy-to-use simplified mapping, walk profiles, turn-by-turn instructions and route photography.

The 80 pages are packed with essential information detailing public transport, parking, amenities, places to eat and drink, nature notes, and the stories behind each walk.

The book is written by Fiona Barltrop, an experienced outdoor writer and photographer. It is available from Ordnance Survey priced £8.99. The updated edition for 2025 includes QR code links to view the route in OS Maps.

Featured South Downs walks include –

Exton & Old Winchester Hill: Sparkling chalk stream and stunning nature reserve.

Selborne: The Zig-Zag path and beautiful beech woodland.

Buriton: Attractive village and fascinating chalk pits.

Arundel: Magnificent castle and wonderful Wetland Centre.

Amberley: Far-reaching views and open-air downland museum.

Bramber: Lovely riverside; castle ruin and medieval house.

Devil’s Dyke & Saddlescombe: Spectacular dry valley with amazing views.

Southease & Rodmell: Access-for-all trail along the River Ouse.

Alfriston: Downs and riverside vistas from delightful Alfriston.

Seven Sisters Country Park: Access-for-all trail to white cliffs by the Cuckmere.