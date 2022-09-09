They have refused plans to build a boundary wall at The Old Barn, 42 Felpham Road. Their report said: "The Old Barn occupies a dominant corner position with a wooden picket fencing up to 1m in height and provisional fence in the area of former outdoor sitting. The whole area is hardstanding. There is a flint wall approximately 1m high on the eastern boundary. The proposal would be constructed to a height of 1.8m to replace the previous one although it would be re-sited around 3m to 7m further to the south and meet in line with the pavement along Barn Feld.

"This would run around 17.8m along the boundary (including the proposed gates). The proposal consists of 1m high wall with flint panels with infill timber fence above. The gates would be attached to the existing flint wall which would be dwarfed by the 1.8m high timber gates set between timber posts. The site falls in an area with an open plan feel; properties in Barn Feld (cul de sac) are open to the front and those lining Felpham Road have a low flint and brick walls sometimes combine with a hedgerow behind. There are limited examples of boundary treatment above 1m, maintaining the open character.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Due to the prominent position of the boundary treatment it would result in it appearing as an intrusive feature, with it clearly visible and dominant to the side elevation of the property. The proposal would be a stark and prominent urban feature, visible for some distance along Felpham Road. It would erode the established character of the area and the host property as well."

Plans showing the refused boundary wall at the Old Barn in Felpham

Approval was granted last year for change of use of the ground floor pub to create two two bed dwellings, subdivision of the first floor of one five bed flat to create one two bed flat and one one bed flat. Earlier this year plans for the change of use of the round floor of the former pub to be annexed to provide downstairs living area of existing was approved.