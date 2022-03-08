New Brighton housing block for the homeless named after inspirational teacher who died suddenly

A new housing block for homeless people is being named after an inspirational Brighton teacher who died suddenly.

Manoj Natha-Hansen, who worked at St Martin’s Primary School, died of an undiagnosed heart condition in September 2020.

Now Gladstone Court, next door to the school in Hartington Road, is to be named Manoj House in his memory.

St Martin's acting head teacher Jane Joshi said: "Manoj Natha-Hansen was a loved and respected colleague and friend. Our staff were devastated when he died suddenly at the age of 54.

"He was a teacher for 18 years and specialised in special educational needs. He campaigned for the rights of vulnerable children in his schools and for the rights of adults who worked in education.

“He was a teacher for 18 years and specialised in special educational needs. He campaigned for the rights of vulnerable children in his schools and for the rights of adults who worked in education.

“He also adopted a young boy with his partner and continued to support him in Brighton when he became a young adult.

“Manoj was just embarking on a big project in our school looking at equalities when he died. Our whole school community misses him deeply.”

Mr Natha-Hansen, who grew up in Leicester in a Hindu family, was also a well-known LGBTQ and anti-racism campaigner who won awards from the National Education Union.

In a video published by the NEU, he spoke about being a 14-year-old boy from an ethnic minority, growing up in the knowledge that he was gay.

He said that he wished that at least one teacher at his secondary school could have been an openly gay man able to offer support to teenagers like him.

In a tribute posted on its Facebook page, the NEU’s south east region branch said: “Though many of us only got to know him this summer through our anti-racism work, in a short time he touched us deeply with his sweet nature, his insight and frankness, and his passionate advocacy for breaking down the walls of marginalisation for LGBTQ people and people of colour in education.”

The renaming of Gladstone Court, which was previously student housing, was revealed in an update to Brighton and Hove City Council's anti-racism strategy, due to go before the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee on Thursday (March 10).

The report said: “Following a detailed engagement exercise with local residents, primary school and community groups the council has officially renamed its new temporary accommodation in Hartington Road Manoj House.

“Local people had the opportunity to submit their suggestions to a local panel of residents, school representatives and ward councillors who generated a shortlist and made the final recommendation to the council for sign-off.

“Plans are under way for a celebration and unveiling of the new name in due course. Family members have been involved and are supportive of the decision.”

Councillors agreed to convert Gladstone Court into short-term housing for homeless people in January 2020 as part of a drive to bring emergency accommodation “in-house”.

The council owns the four-storey block, which consists of 36 one-bedroom flats, one with three bedrooms and one with four bedrooms. It was previously leased it to a student housing company.