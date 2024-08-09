Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a business park featuring 26 units on land north of Drayton Waterside, near Chichester, have been approved by the district council.

The 1.72 hectare site, which adjoins the existing Drayton Waterside Retail and Leisure Site, is for the most part undeveloped, save for telecommunications mast and associated infrastructure which, planners say, will be unaffected by the development.

Current plans are for 26 business units which will be built in terraces of three or more, each with PV solar panels to help offset the environmental demands of the development. Class uses range from indoor sports facilities, to offices, to general industrial usage and storage, with provisions also made for trade counter sales.

Each unit will have its own dedicated parking spaces, and access to the site will be via an existing access road to the nearby retail and leisure park, off the A259. This access will be modified, plans say, to create an ‘in and out arrangement’ which incorporates an egress slip road. As part of the proposals, the existing egress from the commercial park will be permanently closed off.

An artist's impression of the finished site.

Commenting on the plans, a Chichester District Council officer said the business park could prove economically beneficial for the area since the park would sit directly adjacent to a current business site and provide highly sought-after class type business facilities in the Chichester area, which led to the council’s decision to approve the plans under a Section 106 agreement despite the fact that the site is not provided for in the Local Plan.

Designers at HNW architects have many of the same hopes for the site, writing in a design and access statement submitted alongside the plans that their client Drayton Investments aims “to provide economical and environmentally sustainable workspaces which are well designed,

well equipped and well maintained.”

It is believed the site will satisfy several demands from local small businesses which, at present, cannot be satisfied within Chichester itself, forcing business owners to look outside the district, and that, the site could create several new jobs, by providing flexible sites which reflect a diverse array of market needs.

The plans were approved on July 29 and work on the site is set to start within the next three years.