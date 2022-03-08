New cafe for Boxgrove village hall

The official opening was on Friday, March 4.

Sally Johnson, hall manager, said: “The opening was overwhelming. We really weren’t sure how it would go, given the impact the pandemic has had on everyone, not just businesses.

“There was a range of ages enjoying the cafe and it was so wonderful to see such a lovely, modern, well-equipped space finally being used as it should be again.

“There was such a buzz in the hall, from the smell of the food in the kitchen and the noise of plates clattering, to children laughing and local people chatting. We can’t wait until the warmer weather comes, when we plan to put tables and chairs out on the patio and open up the double doors to have people dine al fresco and have a place for dog walkers to stop and enjoy lunch or a coffee and a treat, too.”

It will be open from 9.30am until 3pm every Friday.

Serving breakfasts, jacket potatoes, paninis, sweet treats and homemade specials.

The cafe is managed by Laura from Laura's cakes with support from volunteers.

Sally said: “The hall was such an empty space during the pandemic and such a fantastic space was being wasted rather than providing the much needed communal meeting space that those in rural areas so badly need.

“We have tried so hard since restrictions have eased to get the hall up and running again and since our local village cafe closed down because of the pandemic, we wanted to be able to offer that space to local people once again.”

Sally said: “Laura is an established local baker and was so excited at the challenge of running this cafe.”

The hall has recently launched a ‘Knitter Knatter’, Sally says ‘a group that we hope will grow and evolve into a lovely, friendly space for people to come, share a hobby and meet new people’.

She added: “We have two halls, a large one with a stage and a smaller one, along with a smaller community room which is perfect for hobby groups or small talks to take place. We can hire the hall for parties, events or weddings.”