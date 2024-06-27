New café specialising in focaccia, cocktails and coffee to open at The Pavilion Chichester next month
The eatery, which specialises in focaccia, cocktails and coffee already has a successful venue in Brighton, and is set to make The Pavilion its own, without sacrificing the venue’s own innate character.
When the café opens on July 16, customers will be able to treat themselves to loaded focaccias with traditional fillings like burrata, chives and red onion, as well as Italian twists on classic lunch fare; like the cheese and ham melt.
The site’s opening hours are as follows:
Monday to Thursday: 9am to 5pm
Friday and Saturday: 9am to 9pm
Sunday: 9am to 3pm
Elisa Furci, founder of Caccia and Tails said the eatery is a product of her heritage, adding that she hopes it gives the people of Chichester a chance to experiment with something new, and deeply traditional. : “On a trip to visit family in Genova, we realised that Focaccia Genovese was too good to leave behind. This regional style of Focaccia, which is eaten upside down to allow the salt to hit your tongue, is possibly something people haven’t experienced yet. We can’t wait to share it with them, alongside some excellent coffee, and fresh drinks, including some of our signature cocktails. Join us from 16th July to experience the delightful offerings of Caccia and Tails at The Pavilion!”
Clare de Bathe, CEO of Chichester Community Development Trust, which operates The Pavilion, added: “This is an exciting new partnership that we are so pleased to be able to talk about. At CCDT we make space for the community – creating quality community spaces that people love to be in. Every space has a clear role, and at The Pavilion it is to make people feel better in their body and mind. Caccia and Tails use of quality ingredients, and commitment to creating fresh food that provides a truly different offering to anywhere else in Chichester is a perfect fit. We know that it will help visitors to feel better. We’ve sampled a lot of their products (!) and can’t wait for the community to enjoy it themselves.”