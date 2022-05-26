New career event in Crawley seeks to open opportunities for local people

The event will feature local and national employers, all seeking the right people for their companies.

Employers will be advertising their latest vacancies and will be on hand to talk through their opportunities. We will also be running a number of activities and workshops on a variety of topics including how to build your CV, interview skills, and self-employment.

The event is designed to help anyone looking for work including graduates, over 50s and those who have had a career break.

New career day in Crawley

Employers include the NHS, Tesco, WHSmith, West Sussex County Council, NatWest, Wagamama, The Royal Navy, Sir Robert McAlpine, Go2Games and more.

The event will have advisers from the National Careers Service on hand to offer careers advice and our own Employment Coaches to offer advice on getting into employment.

The event is free to attend and attendees can pre-register by visiting Eventbrite, or just come along on the day.

Making a Difference is a match-funded European Social Fund programme delivered by Education Development Trust, designed to help thousands of people get job-search ready or into paid employment. The event is proud to have helped almost 2000 people seeking employment in the Coast to Capital LEP region move into or towards work since the programme began in October 2020.

To register and view the full agenda for the event, please visit Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3ODTKLN.