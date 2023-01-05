Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New carpet and flooring shop open for business in Bognor Regis

Tapi Carpets and Floors has opened for business in the Arun Retail Park, on Shripney Road.

By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:03pm

The new shop, which offers a range of carpet and flooring options, is holding a special deal until January 31 to celebrate its grand opening.

Customers who sign-up online will enjoy £50 off all flooring, valid in store or with a free-home visit.

Hide Ad

Founed in 201, the business also has branches in Chichester, Littlehampton and Portsmouth and has been well-reviewed by customers on sites like Trustpilot.

Most Popular
Tapi carpets and floors
Hide Ad

Tapi Carpets and Floors founder Martin Harris, said: “We’re delighted to announce our store is open in Bognor Regis. We’re continuing to offer customers a gorgeous collection of floors suitable for all budgets and design styles.

“Our highly experienced Tapi team is committed to offering customers a totally different instore experience and style, with clear pricing and the very best customer care. We’re really excited to bring our offering to Bognor Regis."

Hide Ad

Read more

Gear up for a 'Regis Rodeo' as Bognor carnival adopts cowboy theme for 2023