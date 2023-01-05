Tapi Carpets and Floors has opened for business in the Arun Retail Park, on Shripney Road.

The new shop, which offers a range of carpet and flooring options, is holding a special deal until January 31 to celebrate its grand opening.

Customers who sign-up online will enjoy £50 off all flooring, valid in store or with a free-home visit.

Founed in 201, the business also has branches in Chichester, Littlehampton and Portsmouth and has been well-reviewed by customers on sites like Trustpilot.

Tapi carpets and floors

Tapi Carpets and Floors founder Martin Harris, said: “We’re delighted to announce our store is open in Bognor Regis. We’re continuing to offer customers a gorgeous collection of floors suitable for all budgets and design styles.

“Our highly experienced Tapi team is committed to offering customers a totally different instore experience and style, with clear pricing and the very best customer care. We’re really excited to bring our offering to Bognor Regis."

