New CEO joins The Clock Tower Sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New CEO, Fabia Bates replaces Frances Duncan who leaves CTS following six and a half years as CEO. Fabia brings over 20 years of experience in Brighton’s community and voluntary sector including at Survivors’ Network and Community Works.

She also has experience as both trustee and chair at two local charities - the Trust for Developing Communities, which supports communities facing poverty and exclusion and Hummingbird Project, which supports young refugees and asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabia Bates, said: “I'm delighted to be joining the wonderful team at Clock Tower Sanctuary. I've lived in Brighton for nearly 25 years and am acutely aware of the impact of their work, and how vital it has become in recent years. I’m looking forward to working with the staff, volunteers, partners and of course the young people, to continue to ensure a safe, supportive and positive space for the young homeless community in the city.”

Fabia Bates, CEO, The Clock Tower Sanctuary

Fabia’s appointment follows the publication of the charity’s 2023 Impact Report, which saw their demand for services increase year on year. More clients were sleeping rough in the final quarter of 2023 than ever before, up from 9% to 25%, with more than 2,500 individual visits made to the charity’s day centre by 133 individual young people last year.

Fundraising remains crucial to deliver these increasingly needed services as the charity receives no statutory funding. Despite it being one of the most challenging years for fundraising, The Clock Tower Sanctuary was able to generate over £48,000 from its 2023 Christmas Appeal, which will fund the drop-in service for two months.

Frances Duncan, who is leaving The Clock Tower Sanctuary as CEO to work on new projects, said: “We couldn’t help any of our homeless young clients without the incredible support of everyone who donates, supports, volunteers and helps us raise these crucial funds – so thank you to everyone who supported us in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances added: “This has been the best job and I'm absolutely delighted that I can handover to Fabia Bates who is taking over as CEO. She’s incredible and brings many talents including a strategic outlook, strong partnership capabilities, relevant networks, and an ability to get things done. All are essential as the charity strives to make homelessness for young people a rare, brief and non-recurring event.”