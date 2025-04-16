New Chichester restaurant: this is when Slim Chickens will officially open
Slim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.
This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.
Established in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens has rapidly expanded its presence both domestically and internationally.
As of April 2025, the chain boasts over 270 locations worldwide.
The brand's menu features a variety of offerings such as chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles, complemented by 17 house-made dipping sauces.
Slim Chickens' expansion is part of a broader trend of American ‘fast casual’ chicken chains entering the UK market, bringing a more upscale twist to traditional fast food experiences.
Chichester residents can look forward to experiencing Slim Chickens' offerings first-hand when the new restaurant officially opens its doors on Tuesday, April 22.
