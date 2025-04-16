New Chichester restaurant: this is when Slim Chickens will officially open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The former Carluccio’s site in Chichester is set to welcome a new culinary tenant in the form of Slim Chickens this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.

This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens has rapidly expanded its presence both domestically and internationally.

Slim Chickens is coming to the Chichester high street this month.

As of April 2025, the chain boasts over 270 locations worldwide.

The brand's menu features a variety of offerings such as chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles, complemented by 17 house-made dipping sauces.

Slim Chickens' expansion is part of a broader trend of American ‘fast casual’ chicken chains entering the UK market, bringing a more upscale twist to traditional fast food experiences.​

Chichester residents can look forward to experiencing Slim Chickens' offerings first-hand when the new restaurant officially opens its doors on Tuesday, April 22.