Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The former Carluccio’s site in Chichester is set to welcome a new culinary tenant in the form of Slim Chickens this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.

This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Southern-inspired food is coming to the South Coast!” a spokesperson for Slim Chickens said.

​The former Carluccio’s site in Chichester is set to welcome a new culinary tenant in the form of Slim Chickens this month. Photo: Henry Bryant

"Slim Chickens, the popular American fast-casual brand known for its bold, feel-good flavours, is officially opening its doors in Chichester — with a grand

launch event on Thursday 22nd May.

“To kick off the celebrations, the first 30 guests through the door will be treated to three of Slims’ famous chicken tenders – completely free. It’s the perfect way to discover why these hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated beauties have built such a loyal fan base across the UK.”

Slim Chickens will also be hosting a spin the wheel game on opening day – ‘with plenty of chances to win’. Prizes include free meals, 2-for-1 shakes, and exclusive discounts, ‘giving customers more reasons to join the celebration’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens has rapidly expanded its presence both domestically and internationally. Photo: Slim Chickens

The spokesperson added: “The new 100+ seat restaurant brings the brand’s signature energy and atmosphere to Chichester, complete with great music, live sports, and relaxed dine-in vibes. Takeaway fans can also get their fix via Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat.

“The new restaurant will also bring 35 new jobs to the area, supporting the local economy and offering flexible, people-first opportunities with one of the UK’s fastest-growing restaurant groups.”

Ben Blore, head of operations at Slim Chickens, said Chichester is ‘such a vibrant, characterful city’ – and ‘we’re so excited to be part of it’.

He added: “We’re bringing our famous Southern hospitality, cooked-to-order chicken and all the Slims energy to West Sussex, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of April 2025, the chain boasts over 270 locations worldwide. Photo: Slim Chickens

Fans are also encouraged to download the Slim Chickens App for access to exclusive offers, rewards and loyalty perks. Collect just five stamps and your next meal is on the house.

Established in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens has rapidly expanded its presence both domestically and internationally.

As of April 2025, the chain boasts over 270 locations worldwide.

The brand's menu features a variety of offerings such as chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles, complemented by 17 house-made dipping sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slim Chickens' expansion is part of a broader trend of American ‘fast casual’ chicken chains entering the UK market, bringing a more upscale twist to traditional fast food experiences.​

Chichester residents can look forward to experiencing Slim Chickens' offerings first-hand when the new restaurant officially opens its doors on Thursday, May 22.