New children's storybook by Crawley author

West Sussex author, Sue Wickstead, has released her 15th children’s picture storybook, titled 'Maggie's Circus Bus'.

The book 'Maggie's Circus Bus' is inspired by the Circus Carnival Adventure of the Bewbush Playbus, and ‘Maggie’ the Ipswich Playbus, which has just received its new Red Playbus.

The story features children’s playtime and a circus performance.

The official release date for 'Maggie's Circus Bus' is the 30th of September 2024. It will be available on Amazon Kindle at the end of August and copies will also be available Sue's website.

Storybook. 'Maggie's Circus Bus'

Additionally, Sue’s books can be found in several local bookshops and transport museums. If you would like more information, you can visit her website www.suewickstead.co.uk, and follow her on social media.

You can also sign up for the monthly newsletter on her website to stay updated.

Sue Wickstead has written and published fifteen picture books, including books of rhymes and a Double Decker Playbus Colouring Book.