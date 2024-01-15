A new climate action strategy is set to be agreed by Horsham District Council.

The council says it is committed to taking action on climate change and aims to become net zero by 2030 with the whole district becoming net zero by 2050.

The council declared a climate and ecological emergency last summer and its new four-year council plan has a strong emphasis on the environment.

A council spokesperson said: “Although there have been lot of actions going on in the district to combat climate change, both by the council and in the community, there has not been a dedicated strategy to drive this work.

Bramber Brooks is being acquired by Horsham District Council to improve biodiversity in the district

“To rectify this, the proposed climate action strategy is a 10-year plan that will co-ordinate the changes that are required for the whole district to become net zero by 2050. This is the same as the national target.

“Across the summer of 2023, the council engaged with residents, businesses, and other organisations on the contents of the strategy. The response was really good and lots of useful information was provided.

"Overall, the survey identified that there were no significant gaps in the proposed strategy, as it covers all of the main climate action concerns of the community. As a result of the community feedback there are some changes that have been made, such as greater prominence given to water issues, including reducing water consumption and flood risk, as well as improving water quality.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for climate action and nature recovery Colette Blackburn said: “A vital element of our climate action work as a council is consultation and collaboration with local people, businesses and community groups.

“I wish to extend my thanks to all of you for completing the survey, taking part in one-to-one meetings and giving such valuable input to this key area of our work to address climate action at a local level.

“If the climate action strategy is approved at council we look forward to working further with our various partners to put this strategy into action, meet our net zero targets and deliver tangible benefits for the whole district, such as improved health and wellbeing, more environmentally friendly green spaces and innovative sustainable solutions for local businesses to create more jobs.”

The strategy covers energy, buildings, transport and waste as well as land use and water issues. Many people who answered the survey identified transport, land use and water as their most important issues.

Specifically, these were improvements to public transport, as well as infrastructure for cycling and walking, and enhancing green spaces for wildlife and joining up habitats – which are all goals in the strategy.

The council spokesperson added: “The council cannot reduce carbon emissions and adapt the area to extreme weather events on its own. This will require action by partner organisations, community groups and residents and businesses across the district.”