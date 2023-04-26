A new ‘community hub’ is being launched in a village near Horsham.

The hub – designed to be a place focusing on residents’ well-being and friendship – is being formed in Shipley.

It is the brainchild of Sarah Cuthbertson who aims to bring the local community together on a regular basis.

She grew up in Ashurst and remembers her childhood among a tight knit community. “It seems as though this was the same in Shipley years ago, but sadly the community has become less connected as people have started to commute out of the village for work and not helped by the pandemic."

The community hub will be based at Andrew Hall in Red Lane, Shipley

She said Shipley was lucky to have ‘three wonderful pubs’ in the village but not everyone could visit them. She is now hoping that the new community hub – at Andrew Hall in Red Lane – will prove a popular meeting place. It will officially open on May 2.

It is hoped that the hub will also launch several projects aimed at helping the environment, including the establishment of a ‘repair cafe.’

She said the cafe was not about “just saving money, you’re saving items from going to landfill, plus sharing skills and knowledge that are getting forgotten about in this disposable society.

"We are so lucky to have so many fantastic local businesses that have stepped up to help get this new project and get it off the ground and running.”

She said many villagers had offered their services to the hub by providing transport, sponsoring the hall’s rent, providing advertising flyers and baking handmade goodies.

"There seems a real thirst for The Shipley Community Hub and the launch of this new project, so I hope it is something that is supported by the community and continues to flourish,” said Sarah.

“Each month will have a special ‘pop up’ theme which people can come along to and learn new things or try something new.

"It will be tailored to the community and lend itself to moving with whatever the village needs.”

