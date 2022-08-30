New conservation area proposed for Horsham

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If it goes ahead it will include parts of Norfolk Road, Norfolk Terrace, Wellington Road, Chichester Terrace, Barttelot Road, Park Terrace, Park Street and East Street and will be called the Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area.

Horsham District Council has produced a draft conservation area appraisal and management plan for the area and is now inviting residents to voice their views on it.

Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “We rightly are concerned about preservation of our environment, but our urban environment and our heritage are important too.

Councillors Lynn Lambert and Christian Mitchell at one of the proposed new Horsham conservation areas

"This consultation gives residents the opportunity to have their say.”

And council cabinet member for planning and development Lynn Lambert said: “I welcome this consultation as it gives local residents the chance to shape the future enhancement and protection of this area.

“I would encourage as many of you who are eligible to come forward and express your views.”

Conservation areas – first introduced through the Civic Amenities Act (1967) – exist to manage and protect the special architectural and historic interest of an area and contribute to forming a unique sense of place.

Horsham currently contains 37 conservation areas which are spread across the district.

The designation of a Conservation Area means that the local planning authority can control more closely any changes that might affect the environmental quality of the area and seek to protect and enhance the area’s ‘special character.’