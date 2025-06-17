New court hearing to be held over crisis-hit major West Sussex road

A new court hearing is due to be held soon in a bid to solve a lengthy legal wrangle over a crisis-hit major West Sussex road.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut by West Sussex County Council in December 2022 following a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road remained closed for months before finally reopening to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April 2023. And now – nearly three years on – frustrations remain over the on-going disruption.

Owners of the land where the landslip happened maintain they have tried to establish a diologue with the county council to find a ‘mutually agreeable solution.’ And the council maintains that it, too, is doing all it can to resolve the issue and fully reopen the road.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough has faced traffic problems since a landslide three years ago

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said this week: “West Sussex County Council remains committed to exploring all options to resolve the ongoing situation on the A29 Church Hill in Pulborough.

“As a result of not being able to reach an agreement, the county council served statutory notices on the owners of the land linked to the landslide in an attempt to progress the situation and implement a solution by carrying out work on the embankments.

"Following an appeal of these notices by the landowners, a magistrates court hearing took place on January 6 2025. The court made various orders to the landowner to present evidence ahead of a full hearing of the appeal, which is due to be heard this summer.

“Legal options to address the lack of an agreed upon solution are limited, however the council will leave other legal routes under active consideration if this route to have the planned works approved through the courts does not provide the much needed solution in a timely way.”