New court hearing to be held over crisis-hit West Sussex road

A new court hearing is to be held in an attempt to settle a legal wrangle over a crisis-hit West Sussex road.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut in December 2022 following a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road remained closed for months before finally reopening to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April 2023. But frustrations remain over the on-going disruption.

A court hearing was held earlier this month but now another is to take place in June – two and a half years after the landslide took place.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough has been beset with problems since a landslide there in December 2022

It happened at the narrowest part of the A29, where both sides are flanked by steep embankments. Experts assessed the embankments soon after the landslip and advised West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for the road, that it was not safe to fully reopen the road because both sides of the road – in private ownership – were considered unstable.

The council said it did not have legal rights to enter the land and carry out work without the owners’ permission and it had been unable to reach agreement with them.

A spokesperson said this week: “The county council served statutory notices on the owners of the land linked to the landslide on the A29 in Pulborough in an attempt to progress the situation and implement a solution by carrying out work on the embankments.

"The landowners stated that they would appeal these notices. A hearing took place on January 6 2025 where the magistrates court considered an appeal by one of the landowners.

"The court made various orders to the landowner to present evidence ahead of a full hearing of the appeal, which is now due to be heard in June. A different process will need to apply to the other landowner.

“The council has made two specific asks of the landowners. One is to access the land in order that non-destructive testing can be undertaken so as a permanent, safe solution may be developed.

"The other is to access the land in order that vegetation can be managed to reduce the risk of further slippages. We will continue to pursue both through negotiation and as necessary the courts.”