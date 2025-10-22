New Cowdray concept shop to open on North Street in Chichester

By Henry Bryant
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
Cowdray is gearing up to open Little Cowdray at Fernleigh, a brand-new farm shop, deli, butchery, and lifestyle destination.

It will officially open on Friday 14 November, and for the first time, visitors will be able to enjoy the best of Cowdray right in the heart of Chichester.

Set in the Georgian building on North Street, just a few minutes from the Cathedral, Little Cowdray at Fernleighwill offer top-quality produce from the Cowdray Estate and a selection of trusted suppliers.

The new space will feature an award-winning deli counter, a range of butchery favourites including venison, lamb, and beef from the Estate, as well as freshly baked goods straight from the kitchen.

Here’s a first look at Little Cowdray at Fernleigh, Chichester’s new spot for deli treats, local produce, and countryside charm.

Shoppers will also find shelves filled with the best farm shop produce, plus a lifestyle area stocked with seasonal gifts, homeware, and Cowdray-branded items, including the new cookbook Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray.

“This is the first time the Cowdray Farm Shop has expanded further afield, and we are incredibly excited to bring the much-loved and respected Cowdray brand to the heart of Chichester,” said Richard Main, Managing Director of the Farm Shop & Cafe.

“We can’t wait to be in the beautiful city of Chichester and are particularly proud of our award-winning Deli and butchery as well as the fantastic array of Cowdray produce we have from the 16,000-acre Estate which is located just 12 miles away in and around Midhurst, West Sussex in the South Downs National Park,

"Come and visit us and a member of our friendly and knowledgeable team will help with all your shopping needs and tell you more about everything Cowdray has to offer.”

Little Cowdray at Fernleigh is located at Fernleigh, 40 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1LX.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm.

