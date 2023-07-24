A cycle track on the seafront in Eastbourne was officially opened at the weekend by Eastbourne’s MP.

On Saturday, July 22, the new cycle track between the skatepark and Sovereign Centre on the sea front was opened by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, alongside members of The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront and Eastbourne Borough Council.

The track was made possible by The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, who secured a grant from The John Jackson Trust.

In a statement Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “I was thrilled to officially open our new seafront cycle track this weekend, located just down from the Sovereign Centre.

A cycle track on the seafront in Eastbourne was officially opened at the weekend by Eastbourne’s MP. Picture courtesy of Caroline Ansell.

“Our seafront is the town's greatest asset, and my thanks go to Gaynor, The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront and EBC for all the work they are doing to add value for visitors and residents alike through initiatives such as this.

“Funded by the John Jackson Trust, it's excellent to see his legacy live on in this way.”

“Friends of Eastbourne Seafront thanked the John Jackson Charitable Trust who funded the cycle track, Eastbourne Borough Council who own the site and worked with us on the project, Playsafe who installed the cycle track and all those who have supported us, including Friends of Eastbourne Seafront Gardening Team who cleared the brambles from the site.

