New data reveals worst hotspots for Japanese knotweed in West Sussex

Information from plant specialists Environet has revealed there are a total of 425 verified hotspots of knotweed – Britain’s most invasive plants that can even grow through concrete – in West Sussex.

Environet’s online 2025 tracker has shown that there are 85 Japanese knotweed hotspots in the South Downs National Park, 36 in Haywards Heath and 32 in Horsham.

In Worthing there are 17 hotspots with 14 in Petworth and 13 in Chichester. Thirteen hotspots have been pinpointed in Crawley, with nine in Storrington and Rustington and eight in Burgess Hill.

Japanese knotweed first arrived in UK in Victorian times in a box of plant specimens delivered to Kew Gardens and was quickly adopted by gardeners and horticulturalists who were unaware of its invasive nature. Since then it has spread widely, with an average of 1.1 occurrences in every square mile of England – and is subject to legal control measures.

Knotweed begins to emerge in early spring, quickly growing into lush green shrubs with pink-flecked stems, heart-shaped leaves and bamboo-like canes.

It can pose serious problems for homeowners with underground rhizomes that can grow up to three metres deep and spread up to seven metres horizontally, emerging through cracks in concrete, tarmac driveways, pathways, drains and cavity walls.

Environet director Emily Grant said: “By mapping verified sightings, we’re helping people understand the level of risk in their local area and encouraging early identification and treatment.

“Vigilance is the best way to protect your property from Japanese knotweed, making sure you tackle it as early as possible before it becomes well established.

"At this time of year, knotweed is in full growth mode and easy to spot with its bright green heart-shaped leaves which grow in a zigzag pattern up the stems. Mature plants flower around August, when they produce clusters of tiny white blooms.

“If you do suspect you have knotweed on or near your property, you can email a photo to us at [email protected] and we’ll identify it for free. If it is knotweed, a survey will determine the extent of the infestation and the best way to treat it, whether that’s digging it out of the ground, herbicide treating it or a combination of both.

“Public engagement is key in the fight against knotweed, and by reporting new sightings homeowners can play an important role in controlling this invasive plant and protecting property values.”

1 . Japanese knotweed hotspots.JPG Japanese hotspots in the south east. Photo: Environet Photo: Environet