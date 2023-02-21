​​Data released by the BBC shows the changing face of Littlehampton’s high streets and shopping areas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

​The BBC’s postcode checker uses Ordnance Survey data to reveal how local high streets have changed since 2020, comparing the national picture as a whole with individual towns across the UK.

There were not any hugely significant percentage shifts in the types of businesses on the ten local high streets assessed in the Littlehampton area, but the biggest shift was in fish and chip shops. Since Covid hit in 2020, there has been a 6.5 per cent drop in the number of them. This is compared to a national picture where there has been a 2.6 per cent increase in fish and chip shops.

Whereas, there has been a rise in the beauty service of 5.2 per cent. This is just behind the national average, where there has been a 5.9 per cent increase in this sector.

The data shows there has been a reduction in fish and chip shops and banks in Littlehampton. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252

There has also been a higher-than-average increase in the number of supermarket chains opening stores in our area. There has been a 4.8 per cent increase, compared to a 2.5 per cent increase nationally.

The national trend of banks closing is reflected in Littlehampton, with a closure rate of 5.6 per cent, but the figure is not as sharp as the 8.1 per cent that have closed across the UK.

There has been no change in the number of public toilets, or the amount of tattoo parlours, according to the data.

The BBC said: “The findings illustrate the changing face of the British High Street from a place to buy things to a place to do stuff – like get your nails done and meet friends for a coffee or a cocktail.”