New date added as consultation on future of East Sussex fire station continues

A new information event has been added to part of a consultation on the future of Mayfield Fire Station.

The consultation, which opened on July 5, is set to run until September 27, and the findings will be considered at a fire authority meeting on December 24.

Current options consider a variety of factors, including the station’s overall contribution to service risk reduction and resilience and proposed arrangements for keeping the public safe which are already served by Mayfield.

The four current options are:

Maintain Mayfield as a single appliance On-Call fire station and uplift the availability to the Service’s minimum standard of 50% from the 6% availability in 2023. Closure and sale of the fire station, keep the fire appliance and reinvest the revenue staff costs. Closure and sale of the fire station and appliance, and reinvest staff costs. Closure and sale of the fire station and appliance, and removal of the On-Call section as an additional saving to meet budget shortfall if required.

Two events have already been held, and a new online session is set to take place in September. To take part in the remaining events, listed below, make sure to pre-book online using this link.

Event 3 - Wednesday 28 August - Scout Headquarters Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield TN20 6NT

Session 1 - 6pm

Session 2 - 7pm

Event 4 - Saturday 7 September - Scout Headquarters Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield TN20 6NT

Session 1 - 2pm

Session 2 - 3pm

Event 5 - Monday 9 September - online

Session begins at 6.30pm.