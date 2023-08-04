New date set for Bognor Regis community day which was cancelled due to adverse weather

The Bersted Green Hub and Community Celebration Event was originally set to take place on August 2, but it was cancelled by organisers at Arun District Council due to fears about adverse weather conditions.
Now, a new date has been revealed, and the event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 16, from 11am to 3pm at Bersted Green Community Hub.
A free event, designed to appeal to all ages, the event will feature messy play, a fancy dress competition, second hand school uniforms, craft stalls, a wellbeing area, refreshments, dance, sessions and indoor new age curling.