The charity will be open from the start of July and seeks to ‘enrich lives, bring people together and share meaningful experiences’.

It aims to become a much-needed local day care charity that will bridge the gap between health and social care, focusing particularly on offering support to those who may not qualify for funding through the local authority or the NHS.With plans to open seven days a week, a range of services will be provided by the charity which will help family carers and their loved ones maintain independence.

These services will directly address a broad range of unmet needs in the local community, including:

Terry's House building illustration.

• Social isolation following Coronavirus restrictions

• Primary carer exhaustion

• A lack of day care respite services, many of which have closed in recent years and in particular

following the impact of Coronavirus

Terry's Place logo.

• An increasing demand for daily respite for couples where one is the primary carer

• Signposting health and social care support services

6.5 million people in the UK care for another person, with 72 per cent saying they have suffered mental ill health as a result of caring.

The highly-experienced care team at Terry’s Place will be available for families and carers needing a bit of advice in caring for a loved one, providing information or by giving access to their network of community health professionals.

Operations director Lisa Kail said: “We are so excited to be launching Terry’s Place.

“Many charities and day care facilities have been adversely impacted in the last few years due to Coronavirus, and so options for families, friends and carers are limited and much needed in the local area. We have an amazing new space here in Chichester and hope to make a difference to many adult lives.”

An accessible bus service is planned to be provided for those who require support to get to and from the facility.

Terry’s Place is situated in Terry’s Place, Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0FB.

For more information, visit: www.terrysplace.org