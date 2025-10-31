New dedicated Residential Burglary Unit formed in East Sussex
Led by a Detective Sergeant, the team is made up of four experienced officers and detectives, all focused ‘solely on tackling burglaries across our communities this Autumn’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Within just 48 hours of launching, the team has carried out some incredible work - arresting, charging, and remanding an individual for two burglaries in East Sussex.
“Burglary is a deeply invasive crime that affects victims’ sense of safety and wellbeing in their own homes. Our new unit will work proactively to identify offenders, recover stolen property, and prevent further offences, ensuring that residents feel safe and supported.
“We’ll be sharing regular updates on arrests, prevention tips, and success stories as we continue to tackle burglary across East Sussex.”