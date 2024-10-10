Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new defibrillator has been installed at a neighbourhood in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community defibrillator was installed in Ratton on October 7 by the Framfield Way Shops.

Ratton councillors Nick Ansell, David Small and Colin Belsey attended the opening after helping to secure the installation of the life saving equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by the Councillors devolved budget, the install was made possible with the help of local electricians GM Monk, Anns Flowers and Beans & Buds Coffee Bar, where the defibrillator is located.

The community defibrillator was installed in Ratton on October 7 by the Framfield Way Shops. Picture: Cllr Colin Belsey

Steve Monk of GM Monk said: “I was delighted to help out with the electrical work on this project. You always hope that these life saving pieces of equipment never need to be used, but it's reassuring to know it's there if needed.”

The installation of the defibrillator is part of a broader effort to enhance the Framfield Way shopping area.

Anns Flowers owner Danielle Springate added: “With the help of our local councillors we are trying to make the Framfield Way shopping area much more customer friendly. The flower baskets and recently restored railings have really smartened up the parade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Belsey, who spoke on behalf of the three councillors said: “We are delighted to get this in place. Josh Grove who originally ran the Post Office set the ball rolling some two years back and I know he would be so pleased to see it up.

"With the help of First Responders and our devolved budget money it is now in place. On our behalf I would like to thank all the community for their support in helping us improve Framfield Way.”