Also present were the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillors Julian Joy and Richard Plowman from Chichester City Council, along with Lynne Brechin, representing Rotary Club of Chichester.
The Society’s chairman, the Rev. Canon Bruce Ruddock said: “We want to show everybody that we really care about this beautiful space.
“We are quite a small organisation and it is remarkable how much money was produced by the members in a very short time.”
Cllr Joy added: “Priory Park is dear to my heart because it was my playground when I was a kid.”
The potentially life-saving device, supplied by the British Heart Foundation, is to be installed on the outside wall of the public conveniences, immediately next to the hugely popular Fenwick’s Café. The gift will be marked by a brass plaque.