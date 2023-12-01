New Deputy Chief Executive appointed at Crawley Borough Council

A new Deputy Chief Executive has been appointed at Crawley Borough Council.Chris Page will take on the role, subject to Full Council approval on 13 December, following a rigorous selection process.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris brings a wealth of experience from the local government and charity sectors over 15 years.

He has worked at the London Borough of Southwark since 2013, most recently as Climate Change and Sustainability Director. Chris has delivered the council's corporate response to the climate emergency, reducing operational emissions and transforming how the council delivers services in a way that is more sustainable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His previous roles at Southwark include Head of Public Affairs and Cabinet Office and Head of External Affairs.

Chris Page

Prior to this, he worked for World Vision UK, one of the world’s largest non-governmental organisations in public affairs and government relations.

Chris said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Deputy Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council.