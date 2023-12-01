New Deputy Chief Executive appointed at Crawley Borough Council
Chris brings a wealth of experience from the local government and charity sectors over 15 years.
He has worked at the London Borough of Southwark since 2013, most recently as Climate Change and Sustainability Director. Chris has delivered the council's corporate response to the climate emergency, reducing operational emissions and transforming how the council delivers services in a way that is more sustainable
His previous roles at Southwark include Head of Public Affairs and Cabinet Office and Head of External Affairs.
Prior to this, he worked for World Vision UK, one of the world’s largest non-governmental organisations in public affairs and government relations.
Chris said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Deputy Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council.
“Crawley is an exciting place with huge ambition for the future. I can’t wait to get started, working with the council, its partners and residents to deliver for everyone who lives and works in the town.”