The development, built by Sigma Homes, includes six affordably rented homes and two in shared ownership.

Councillor William Meyer, Cabinet Member for Housing at Lewes District Council, said: “I was delighted to visit these fantastic new homes, they are superbly finished and a wonderful addition to the village.

“It always fills me with immense pride to see council homes being delivered for people who have been waiting patiently on the housing register. They will undoubtedly transform lives and represent much needed affordable living in a rural location where properties are so often out of the reach for people on lower incomes.”

Councillor Meyer added: “This latest development follows a number of other successful council housing projects in the district and it certainly won’t be the last. We have set ourselves a target of delivering 200 new council homes and with 130 moving though the planning process, under construction or completed with local families living in them, we’re well on the way to achieving it.”

The eight new homes in the centre of Plumpton are within walking distance of the local school, shop, train station and other local amenities.

