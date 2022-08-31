New diagnostic health centre planned for Bexhill

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has submitted proposals to convert a former car showroom and workshop in Beeching Road into a community diagnostic hub.

It said the application, which has been submitted to Rother District Council planners, would involve minor external and internal alterations, external signage to the main building, and the sitting of one mobile unit within the car park.

In a design and access statement, HDS Architects, agents for the trust, said: “This will be a clinical area to provide ultrasound, X-ray, phlebotomy and other diagnostic services within the community, alongside the required administration spaces. A relocatable unit housing a CT scanner will also be positioned within the car park on a long-term temporary basis.

An artist's impression of the proposed centre. Picture from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/HDS Architects

"This is part of the Governments' strategy to decentralise some medical services back into the community, meaning that patients can be seen more easily and the backlog NHS lists can be reduced.

"The building was previously occupied by Apollo Motor Group in its entirety, who used the building to undertake vehicle accident repair, as well as car sales and maintenance.

“Staff who will work here will be a mix of newly hired, and existing staff. They will report back to Bexhill Hospital, Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

A spokesperson from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “This innovative project will give the people of Bexhill and the surrounding area their own state-of-the-art diagnostic hub, an accessible and welcoming space that substantially builds on the diagnostic services currently available in the area and reduces the need for local people to travel further afield to get their care.

“We are currently planning to open our doors in October, when patients will be able to book in for blood tests, X-rays, ultrasounds and other tests such as lung function tests and echo-cardiograms. The centre will be open five days per week, extending to six days per week by the end of Spring next year.”