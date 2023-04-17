New online on-street parking permits are to be introduced in Horsham from July.

Digital (virtual) parking permits are already in place at many car parks across the district as well as in other areas of West Sussex, but from July 3 digital permits for Horsham's Controlled Parking Zones – including resident, visitor and trader permits – can be bought.

The move to digital will mean there will be no need to display paper permits in vehicle windows – drivers can simply buy the resident permit online and receive an email notification when it is active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new system is part of West Sussex County Council’s ‘Integrated Parking Strategy.’

Parking permits are to go digital in Horsham from July

The virtual permits are provided by a system called MiPermit which enables customers to buy and manage their parking permits online, 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. MiPermit can be accessed through Horsham District Council’s website or by telephone. This will apply to both residents’ and visitors’ permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Residents without online access will still be able to request a paper application from the district council’s parking services team on 01403 215379. Once you have a MiPermit account, to purchase and activate visitor permits you will be able to call MiPermit’s dedicated call centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Digital permits bring with them many benefits, including a reduced reliance on paper and plastic, the removal of waiting times for a physical permit to be delivered and greater convenience for customers by allowing them to be able to manage their parking needs at any time.”