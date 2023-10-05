New Diocesan Secretary appointed for Diocese of Chichester

Dr John Preston has been appointed as the new Diocesan Secretary for the Diocese of Chichester.

John and his wife, Jane, moved to Sussex in August.

He served previously for five years as Diocesan Secretary in the Diocese of Worcester.

Before that John was for thirteen years National Stewardship Officer for the Church of England.

As Diocesan Secretary, John will play a key leadership role in the Diocese, working closely with the Bishop and the Chair of the Diocesan Board of Finance in the service of the mission and ministry of the church in Sussex. He will of course head up the diocesan team at the diocesan office, which is at Church House, Hove.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said, It is very good to welcome John Preston as our new Diocesan Secretary. He brings with him experience over many years of serving the Church in the administrative support of its mission, most recently in the Diocese of Worcester.”

“This experience, and John’s personal commitment of faith, encourage us to be confident that he is a worthy successor in the leadership of a dedicated team at Church House, Hove."

Lesley Lynn, Chair of the Diocesan Board of Finance, said "I am delighted that John has accepted the position of Diocesan Secretary in Chichester Diocese. His wealth of experience and profound dedication to the Church make him an outstanding candidate for this crucial role. John's proven leadership and deep understanding of the intricacies of diocesan administration will contribute to growth and flourishing of the church in Sussex. I look forward to welcoming him into our community and embarking on a new chapter together."

John said: "I am honoured and humbled to be invited to take up the role of Diocesan Secretary. I look forward to working with Bishop Martin, senior colleagues and the whole of the DBF team to serve parishes across the diocese. There will be challenges ahead as we seek to grow, things to celebrate and new opportunities to serve our communities, and I look forward to playing my part in all of these."