New documentary explores meaning of Lewes Bonfire Night and the people keeping the tradition alive

A Sussex filmmaker has made a new documentary that looks into Lewes Bonfire Night.

The Firework Code by Millie Dobres is a 20-minute film that explores the meaning of Lewes Bonfire by talking to ‘the Bonfire boys and girls’ behind it.

The director, who is from Lewes, said she wanted to see what drives this event, which is arguably the world’s biggest Bonfire night celebration and has taken place in the town for more than 150 years.

She said: “Lewes Bonfire Night was something I’d always accepted as ‘normal’. It wasn’t until I went to university that I realised how it can seem outlandish and confusing to other people who don’t know Lewes. This led me to question my own understanding of Lewes Bonfire Night and to try to uncover its meaning. Why do Lewesians spend a year preparing for an event that takes place primarily on just one day. What’s driving them?”

The film questions whether the event is about tradition, religion, rebellion or something else. It also aims to show that a human need for connection and belonging draws people to take part in the event. Interviewee anthropologist Wendy Fornarow said: “Understanding Bonfire is all about context and intention.”

The Firework Code is set to be screened at Depot Cinema in Lewes on Sunday, November 10 (12pm) and people can purchase tickets at lewesdepot.org. People can watch the trailer on vimeo.com.

Millie teamed up with director of photography Alisdair Livingstone for this film after they met working for Brighton-based production company Blast Films. Others involved in the film are director of photography Jonathan Stow and editor Giovanni La Rosa.