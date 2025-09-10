New double door proposed for Bishopstone Railway Station in East Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
A company has applied for a new door at a railway station in East Sussex.

Govia Thameslink Railway applied for a proposed new double door between the station building lobby and footbridge at Bishopstone Railway Station in Station Road, Seaford.

They applied via Michael Friel Architects to Lewes District Council. People can view the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0499.

The application form said the proposed doors would match existing main entrance doors.

Bishopstone railway station in Seaford. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Bishopstone railway station in Seaford. Photo: Google Street View

