New double door proposed for Bishopstone Railway Station in East Sussex
Govia Thameslink Railway applied for a proposed new double door between the station building lobby and footbridge at Bishopstone Railway Station in Station Road, Seaford.
They applied via Michael Friel Architects to Lewes District Council. People can view the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0499.
The application form said the proposed doors would match existing main entrance doors.
