New Downton Abbey film release date and why it was nearly filmed in Bognor Regis

The producer of the coming Downton Abbey film has said how Covid-19 meant the film was almost shot in Bognor Regis

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:00 pm

The hit ITV period drama's latest film, 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is set to arrive on the big screen on April 29 this year and it is reported to be set in the French Riviera.

The franchise can already lay claim to Sussex links with Midhurst's Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, and Pulborough resident Dame Maggie Smith playing Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But few will know how close the cast and crew came to filming the whole project in sunny Bognor Regis.

DM1975182a.jpg. Scenic. Bognor Regis seafront. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

The film's producer, Gareth Neame, told The Sun that Covid-19 difficulties meant filming on location was going to prove difficult so a last resort was devised.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Neame said: “We even had a back-up plan – so unpalatable that its code name was Plan Z — that involved shooting the whole French story here in Britain. Yes, really, in Bognor.”

In order to avoid the 'unpalatable' possibility of filming in the West Sussex town a fleet of private jets were used so the cast could 'avoid restrictions'.

Read More

Read More
Bridgerton: See Petworth House in Netflix’s hit show

Bridgerton: When does season two start, who will be in it and Sussex filming locations

Covid-19ITVSussex