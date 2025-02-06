New events programme planned for Littlehampton following a review and public consultation

A new events programme for Littlehampton is in the making, following a review and public consultation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton Town Council is working on a new three-year programme from 2026 onwards.

In the meantime, events for 2025 will include free weekly High Street events in both the Easter and summer holidays, a Beacon Lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, the ever-popular Armed Forces Day in June, seafront events including the Sandcastle Competition in July and Screen on the Green in August, Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day in September, Remembrance Sunday and the Christmas Lights Switch On in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus on the new programme for next year did, however, lead to the cancellation of the Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics this month.

Littlehampton Town Council is juggling its events programme from 2026 but the High Street free holiday programme, like this Matilda-themed fun day, remains for 2025

A town council spokesperson explained: "The town council started an event review in summer 2024, which involved consulting the public about its event’s programme.

"We are currently working on this review with an aim to introduce a new three-year programme from 2026 onwards. This will see us work in collaboration with local voluntary groups and other event organisers to ensure that Littlehampton has a variety of community and visitor-focused events.

"Considering the feedback received about the Pancake Olympics and the need to continue focus on the event review, the council decided to not host the event this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We approached some local voluntary groups to see if they would take on the event with financial support from the council but there was no interest."

Last year's Pancake Olympics was the 15th annual event. The event had been popular over the years, with teams taking part in Olympic-inspired disciplines to win money for charity.