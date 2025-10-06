SSW, which champions inclusion and wellbeing of people living with visual impairments, has been working on the Sunken Sensory Garden project in Steyne Gardens since 2023.

The existing team of one trustee and four volunteers wanted to create an 'eye' feature as a nod of thanks and to highlight the team of volunteers that works in the garden.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising and benefits, was put in touch with Southwick-based Acre Landscapes Limited and the horticultural specialists' operations director, Shane Moore, was keen to help.

Jackie invited him to view the sunken garden, at the south end of Steyne Gardens, to see what SSW has achieved so far. She told him the team had recently been finding the weed growth a challenge and asked for advice on a few other problems that had been encountered.

Inspired by the charity's sustainability journey, Shane donated his skilled workforce for two days. The Acre Landscapes team stripped out the old membrane and replaced it with a new commercial membrane to reduce weed growth.

They also moved all the shingle, weeded, re-laid and worked with long-term gardening volunteer Andrew to create the new 'eye' border. The planting design for the border is now being planned and will be completed in the near future.

Cherry Ward, chairperson, said: "It is a wonderful opportunity that SSW have been given to boost the garden area for the community."

The help given by Acre Landscapes has helped the volunteers to overcome obstacles and renewed their motivation.

1 . SSW Sunken Sensory Garden Southwick-based Acre Landscapes Limited working with Sight Support Worthing to improve the area they care for in Steyne Gardens, Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . SSW Sunken Sensory Garden The new eye-shaped border created to honour Sight Support Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond