Families in the Eastbourne area can now access a range of support services under one roof as two new Family Hubs open their doors.

Shinewater and Devonshire are the latest of 11 Family Hubs East Sussex County Council to open this year, giving access to host of professionals.

Visitors to the two hubs can get support and advice from midwives, health visitors, Early Communications Support Workers, Early Years Practitioners, Community Engagement Coordinators and Early Help Keyworkers, while activity sessions will give children, parents and carers the chance to socialise and support their children’s needs and development.

Cllr Bob Bowdler, the county council’s lead member for children and families, said: “I’m delighted to see the two latest Family Hubs up and running.

“Joining up and enhancing the services offered to families in the Eastbourne area will make it even easier for them to access the support they need to make a positive difference.”

One parent, who attended the Bizzy Babies session at the newly opened Shinewater Family Hub said: “One bit of advice I’d give other parents is not to be scared. I was anxious the first time I came as I thought it would be cliquey, but it wasn’t. The classes get me out the house and get my daughter socialising.”

Another added: “It's a very warm and welcoming environment, and it's nice to have people for advice, and professionals. It’s nice to have somewhere close by with so much advice readily available.”