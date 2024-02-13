New figures reveal worst month for Domestic Abuse crimes in Sussex as charity warns of ‘love bombing’ this Valentine’s Day
An investigation by personalinjuryclaimsuk.org.uk shows that a total of 18,292 Domestic Abuse crimes were recorded by Sussex Police in the last year alone - this accounts for 14% of all Sussex crimes reported last year in the area.
72% of victims were female, 27% were male, while 1% of victims had a different gender definition or the gender was unknown, according to Sussex Police
The highest number of domestic abuse crimes was recorded in August 2023, with 1,713 cases. The lowest figures were logged in February 2023, with 1,304 domestic abuse crimes across the county.
It comes as a UK charity is warning victims and potential domestic abuse victims of the signs of ‘love bombing’ as Valentine’s Day approaches.
Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Support Service says cards, flowers and gifts are not always true indicators of love or a respectful relationship.
According to (LDASS): “Love bombing is where an abusive partner is excessive and obsessive, using emotional abuse and coercive control over their partner.
“The abuser can be intense and seek early and premature commitment.”