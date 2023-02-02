The Cowdray Estate in Midhurst have announced the appointment of a new Finance Director.

In a statement the Cowdray Estate said: “Cowdray are delighted to announce the appointment of Caroline Humphries in the role of Finance Director.

“Alongside overseeing the financial activities of the diverse Cowdray businesses, Caroline will also be responsible for helping the Estate to continue to develop and to realise its wide-ranging objectives.”

Caroline said: “I am very excited to be working at Cowdray, I love the country estate environment and the diversity that comes with working across a range of businesses.

“Traditionally there was a strong focus on property but now we are keen to continue to develop the wider business with increasing focus on hospitality, leisure and retail activities. I am excited about working with the various teams to help them to grow their businesses.”