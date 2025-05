New food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Chichester area establishments

The latest food hygiene ratings. Photo: Press Association

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caccia And Tails at Graylingwell Chapel, Blomfield Drive, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Spade And Fork Cafe at Chichester Garden Centre, Merston, Oving, Chichester; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Westgate Leisure Centre at Via Ravenna, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: Jabir Indian Takeaway at 2 Orchard Parade, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Weald And Downland Cafe & Museum Gift Shop at Weald And Downland Open Air Museum, Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Purchases Restaurant at 31 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 8

• Rated 5: Gion Sushi at The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Lower Street, Fittleworth, Pulborough, West Sussex; rated on January 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: No 11 Chinese Kitchen at 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Dens Fish Bar at 163 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 9