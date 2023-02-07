Dog agility equipment, which is free for all to use and enjoy, has been installed in a Worthing park.

The Friends Of West Worthing Park said they are delighted to announce the installation of three pieces of dog agility equipment at West Park Recreation Ground near Worthing Leisure Centre in Shaftesbury Avenue.

The free-to-use facility is located within the secure, enclosed two acre dog field situated in the North-West corner of the public park.

The group’s chairman, Adrian Cothard, said: "This is a wonderful addition to the enclosed dog field which was only opened back up to the general public a year ago.

“There has been a significant increase in dog ownership since the pandemic and hopefully this equipment, which is much gentler than competition agility equipment, will provide our thriving dog walking community a great deal of enjoyment for years to come.”

Taking inspiration from the facility at Halewick Lane Park, Sompting, there is a jumping hoop, ramp and weaving sticks.

There are also plans for a platform/cube combo unit to be added to the trail when additional funding is found in due course.

The installation was made possible with a grant of £1,409 provided by Worthing Community Chest.

Mr Cothard added: “None of this would have been possible without the fabulous Worthing Community Chest and with special thanks to Cllr. Vicki Wells, Parks manager Steve McKenna and the council's in house installation team for getting this project over the line.

