New fun tradition launched for Hastings Pirates Day

Pirate themed decorated clothes pegs will be for sale on Sunday July 20 and the idea is to buy a peg then secretly peg someone without them knowing as a way of showing you admire their outfit or personality.

People who have been pegged will know that someone was impressed by them. They can also be kept as Pirate Day mementoes.

Money raised from the sale of pegs will go to helping fund future Pirate Day events in Hastings. You can buy yours from The Peg Lady at the Stade on Sunday.

