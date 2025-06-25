New golf store set to open in Chichester

There’s set to be a nice golf store in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

On Friday, July 4, American Golf’s brand-new Chichester store will be teeing off (pardon the pun).

The new store, led by manager Kevin Puttock, features A high-tech Foresight GC3 simulator bay, a dedicated 12 sqm putting area and an expert team.

There will also be an opening event on Thursday, July 3, from 5 pm to 8 pm, open to the general public. The store will then be open for trading the following day.

The American Golf Store applied for change of use of 11 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, from a motor dealership to mixed use of display and sale of sports goods, sports practice area, associated repair activities with ancillary storage and office.

The documents with the application said operating times would be from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Chichester District Council’s economic development service supported the application.

A statement said: “The American Golf Store is seeking new premises in our district and looking to create up to eight job opportunities.

"This site suits the premises height requirements, specifically needed to accommodate their fitting service and is ideally placed to service the needs of local golf courses at Goodwood, Hunston and Selsey.

"Whilst golf membership in the UK has seen a decline, the sport itself continues to be a popular, attracting 2.5 million new to course (pay as you go) golfers each year, bringing the total who regularly participate in the sport to 29 million.

“The previous use of this site was for display and sale of motor vehicles, with onsite office space.

“This application is for very similar facilities but with a sporting element added. There is no reason to object to it, therefore."

You can see the decision documents on the Chichester District Council planning portal by using the search reference CC/25/00204/FUL