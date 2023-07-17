NationalWorldTV
New grant awarded to create dog-friendly guide in Eastbourne

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront have been awarded a grant by the Visit Eastbourne development fund to produce a comprehensive guide to all businesses and services in Eastbourne and the immediate surrounding area that are Dog Friendly or offer services for dogs.
By Sam Pole
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

The guide will be published in September and 5000 free copies will be given away to residents and visitors.

The guide will include sections on accommodation, places to eat, retail outlets, dog groomers, dog walkers, secure fields, trainers, behaviourists as well as much more.

All listed businesses will be offered a Visit Dog Friendly Eastbourne window sticker so residents and visitors can easily identify them.

To ensure businesses are listed in the guide, residents are being encouraged to complete a short survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/z9pesay6.

In 2022, Eastbourne was named as one of the UK’s most dog-friendly staycations.

The town boasts plenty of dog-friendly accommodation choices including four campsites and 34 hotels.