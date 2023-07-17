Friends of Eastbourne Seafront have been awarded a grant by the Visit Eastbourne development fund to produce a comprehensive guide to all businesses and services in Eastbourne and the immediate surrounding area that are Dog Friendly or offer services for dogs.

The guide will be published in September and 5000 free copies will be given away to residents and visitors.

The guide will include sections on accommodation, places to eat, retail outlets, dog groomers, dog walkers, secure fields, trainers, behaviourists as well as much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All listed businesses will be offered a Visit Dog Friendly Eastbourne window sticker so residents and visitors can easily identify them.

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront have been awarded a grant by the Visit Eastbourne development fund to produce a comprehensive guide to all businesses and services in Eastbourne and the immediate surrounding area that are Dog Friendly or offer services for dogs. Picture: Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

To ensure businesses are listed in the guide, residents are being encouraged to complete a short survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/z9pesay6.