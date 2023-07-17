The guide will be published in September and 5000 free copies will be given away to residents and visitors.
The guide will include sections on accommodation, places to eat, retail outlets, dog groomers, dog walkers, secure fields, trainers, behaviourists as well as much more.
All listed businesses will be offered a Visit Dog Friendly Eastbourne window sticker so residents and visitors can easily identify them.
To ensure businesses are listed in the guide, residents are being encouraged to complete a short survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/z9pesay6.
The town boasts plenty of dog-friendly accommodation choices including four campsites and 34 hotels.