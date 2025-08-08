New guided talks launched at Redoubt Fortress in Eastbourne

A new series of free guided talks has been launched at the Redoubt Fortress in Eastbourne.

The sessions will offer people the chance to explore the heritage of the Redoubt, from its Napoleonic origins to its role in shaping Eastbourne’s coastal identity.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The Redoubt Fortress is a cornerstone of Eastbourne’s history, and I've been determined this year to ensure that we can provide some guided talks to allow residents and visitors the opportunity to see the Redoubt for themselves.

“We also want to use this opportunity to engage and consult with those who attend as part of the seafront strategy, and together develop ideas for its future.

"This is exactly the kind of project our seafront strategy is designed to support, bringing heritage to life while enhancing the visitor experience along our beautiful coastline."

Visitors will learn what life was like for those who manned the battlements, armed the guns and protected the coastline.

The experienced guide and speaker will ‘weave the stories of those who called the Napoleonic Fort home, walking in their footsteps along the gun platform, and discussing how we can continue to preserve this historic building’, said the council.

The talks will take place on August 16, 17, 20 and 26, and on September 2 and 16, with the final talk coinciding with World Heritage Day.

Councillor Jenny Williams, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Place, added: “Whether you’re a history buff, a curious resident, or a first-time visitor, the Redoubt’s guided talks promise to be a captivating journey into a bygone age.

"We want to see the Redoubt fully reopened, through the seafront strategy and by working with other partners. This is your opportunity to see the site as it currently is, and work with us to create a vision for its future.

“Numbers are limited, and so I’d encourage people to get online as soon as possible and book their place to avoid disappointment.”