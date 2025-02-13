New gypsy and traveller site planned on land near Pulborough
A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to change the use of land at Stall House Lane in North Heath to provide a caravan site for a mobile home, touring caravan and a utility dayroom.
Agents for the landowner – TDA – say in a statement to the council that the scheme has been carefully developed to ensure that the proposed development would have a minimal impact on the surrounding area.
The land is currently in use as a smallholding and landowner Mr Tony Peacock is proposing to use an area in the south east corner of the smallholding for the gypsy-traveller pitch.
It is proposed to landscape and screen the area with new native trees, fruit trees and native hedgerows, along with native bulbs ‘for seasonal colour and to improve the bio-diversity of the site.’
The agents have put forward proposed conditions including that the site would not be occupied by anyone other than gypsies and travellers and that no commercial activities would take place on the land, including the storage of building materials.
No decisions have yet been made on the planning application.